Goodyear CEO: Company supports law enforcement, doesn’t endorse any candidate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Goodyear President and CEO Rich Kramer released a statement Thursday afternoon following calls from President Donald Trump for a boycott and criticism over a slide from a training session.

The slide was presented at the company’s Topeka, Kansas plant and it was widely circulated on social media this week.

“The slide in question was created by a plant employee to try to explain what is acceptable to wear in the workplace. The slide was not approved or distributed by Goodyear Corporate or anyone outside of that facility,” Kramer said. “I deeply regret the impression it has created and want to clarify Goodyear’s position.”

“To be clear, Goodyear does not endorse any political organization, party or candidate. We have a longstanding corporate policy that asks associations to refrain from workplace of expressions in support of any candidate or political party,” Kramer said.

“Second, Goodyear strongly supports out law enforcement partners and deeply appreciates all they do to put their lives on the line each and every day for the our communities.”

In audio from the training program obtained by WIBW a person said, “Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant.”

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

Wednesday morning, Trump urged people not to buy tires from Goodyear in a tweet, citing an alleged policy banning “Make America Great Again” hats. He continued to express his displeasure with the company during a White House news conference, where he called the policy “disgraceful.”

“I’m not happy with Goodyear because what they’re doing is playing politics. The funny thing is the people that work for Goodyear, I can guarantee I poll very well with all of those great workers in Goodyear,” Trump said.

