GoodRx releases COVID-19 vaccine guide that tracks availability, finds appointments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — GoodRx has announced the release of a vaccine guide where patients can learn about the COVID-19 shot, track availability and find an appointment.

There’s even a way to get SMS alerts when eligibility in your city changes.

GoodRx said in a release that the guide was built because “vaccine information has been fragmented and availability unclear.”

The company has aggregated data from more than 15,0000 vaccine sites and is actively monitoring the country’s 70,000 pharmacies and state-specific sites to add new appointment inventory daily, the release states.

For information on finding a vaccination site, click here.

For an in-depth guide tot he vaccine, including requirements for NE Ohio, click here.

The Ohio Department of Health is continuing its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine with shots now available to eligible individuals from Phase 1B.

Good Rx is a price comparison resource that helps Americans find the lowest prices at their local pharmacies.