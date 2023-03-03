WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WJW) — A toddler was just being honest when he tattled on a wanted fugitive hiding in another room when police came to serve an arrest warrant at a Kentucky home.

The Whitley County Sheriff Department on Feb. 24, was serving an arrest warrant for Tina Hicks, 45, who was wanted for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated, ‘It is good to be honest… we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom,'” according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers say no adult family members reported that the fugitive was in the house, but thanks to the toddler speaking up deputies were able to locate Hicks.

The toddler was commended by officers for “his integrity and service to the community.”

The sheriff’s department later noted in the post’s comments that the child involved was visiting family.

“He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with,” the follow-up comment said.