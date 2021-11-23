‘Good teams come together’: Mayfield, Chubb help at Feed the Need while looking ahead to Ravens

CLEVELAND (WJW– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb were among the stars helping out at Tuesday’s Feed the Need event at TownHall.

In between serving up meals to those in need, the two took a timeout to talk a little football with our own Stefani Schaefer.

The Browns barely beat the winless Lions on Sunday, 13-10. They were lead by Chubb, who had 130 yards on 22 carries with a receiving touchdown. Now, they’re preparing to face the 7-3 Ravens.

“We’re going against a great team, but we can practice, keep going keep working, keep getting better,” Chubb said.

The Browns have been plagued with injuries this season. Mayfield, who’s dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, suffered a knee contusion during the loss to New England, but played against the Lions.

“It’s that time of the year that everyone has bumps and bruises. But it’s that time when you all come together, that final push and the good teams come together instead of tearing apart,” Mayfield said.

“We’ve still yet to play a complete game except the Cincinnati one so it’s a good time to do so and an important one against a division opponent.”