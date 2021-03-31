Good Samaritan, teen die following water rescue attempt in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a high school student who fell into a river and a man who tried to rescue him both died in an incident that left two other teens hospitalized.

The three teens apparently were part of a larger group who were exploring and fishing on the spillway side of the Delaware Dam on Tuesday night.

The teens were somehow swept into the Olentangy River and began to struggle in the current. Twenty-year-old Melvin Guerra Salvador, of Columbus, jumped in the water and attempted a rescue, but he and 17-year-old Nabin Bhandari, a Columbus resident who attended Westerville Central High School, both died a short time later.

A good Samaritan and a teenager died after teens were somehow swept into the Olentangy River (picture is courtesy of NBC4)

Tri Township Fire Department Chief Troy Morris said two others were able to get themselves out of the water before crews arrived, according to WCMH.

Bhandari attended Westerville City School District. The district released a statement to WCMH that reads, in part:

We are saddened to learn about the passing of Nabin Bhandari and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. We also extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who attempted to save him during this unfortunate accident.