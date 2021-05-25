Good Samaritan, rescue workers team up to get residents out of burning apartment

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — A Good Samaritan, police officers and firefighters in the village of Brewster teamed up to make sure that residents inside a burning building got out safely.

It happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Monday, when a fast-moving fire ignited outside the turn of the century building, converted into a series of apartments.

Brewster Police Chief Keith Creter quickly arrived at the scene, and discovered that one family was able to escape after being alerted by a smoke detector, and that a man on his way to work was able to warn other tenants.

Brewster Police Department camera footage

On newly released bodycam video, Chief Creter is heard thanking the Good Samaritan for his help.

Chief Creter then made sure that two men, who had been asleep on the second floor, made it out safely.

At one point, it appeared the blaze would spread to a building next door.

The chief kicked in the front door of that building, and conducted a room-to-room search to make sure that no one was inside.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but as a result of the quick actions of all involved, everyone made it out alive. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the blaze.