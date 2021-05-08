Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to rescue infant ejected from vehicle

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is being hailed as a hero for leaping off a bridge into a bay to save a 2-year-old girl who had been ejected into the water from a wrecked vehicle.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Ocean City emergency responders met Friday with Jonathan Bauer, who shared his story publicly for the first time since the incident May 2.

Bauer was nearby when a multi-vehicle collision happened on a bridge over a bay. Officials say one vehicle was halfway over the guardrail and there were multiple people who were injured. During the collision, an infant was ejected from the car that was teetering over the guardrail; the child landed in the bay, authorities said.

With no boats nearby to assist, Bauer jumped in and rescued the baby. WJZ reports that he jumped nearly 30 feet to save the girl.

This photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department shows the wreckage from a car accident on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Md., on Sunday, May 2, 2021. A bystander jumped over a highway guard rail and into a Maryland bay Sunday to rescue a child who had been thrown from a car and into the water during the crash, according to authorities. The child was ejected from a car on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City and landed in the Assawoman Bay, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a statement. At least eight people were injured in total, the agency said. (Ocean City Fire Department via AP)

“When I looked at the water, by that she had flipped over on her stomach, her face was in the water,” Bauer told WJZ.

Bauer grabbed the girl and helped her to safety. After the rescue, the child was reportedly taken to an area hospital, treated and released. She is expected to make a full recovery.

According to WJZ, witnesses decribed Bauer as “stoic” and “rattled,” but “under control.” First responders also hailed him as “selfless” and a “hero.”

The Ocean City fire chief says Bauer put his own life on the line when he jumped into action because of the height of the bridge and the shallow water below.