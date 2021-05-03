Good Samaritan jumps into water to save infant who flew out of car that nearly went over guardrail

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJW) — An infant was rescued during a car crash in Ocean City, Maryland, after the child was thrown out of the vehicle.

According to a press release posted on the Ocean City Fire Department Facebook page, on Sunday afternoon, crews were alerted to a crash with injuries on a bridge.

One vehicle was halfway over the guardrail and there were multiple people who were injured. During the collision, an infant was ejected from the car that was teetering over the guardrail; the child landed in the bay, authorities said.

A good Samaritan “immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant,” the fire department said. The child was taken to an area hospital.

Seven others were taken to the hospital, too.