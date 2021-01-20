Good Samaritan helping crash victim struck by hit-and-run driver in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — An emotional plea from the wife of a North Olmsted man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Susan Babiasz of North Olmsted says it’s a miracle that her 70-year-old husband, Rich Ruscin, is alive.

“He called me and I said ‘how you doing babe. Boy, I’m hurt really bad Suzie.’ I can only imagine a car hitting you going 50 miles per hour in a 20 hour zone,” said Babiasz.

Sunday night, Ruscin was hit head-on by a dark red Hummer just outside the couple’s home on Clague Road while Ruscin was trying to help the driver of a different crash that happened just moments before.

“Richie and I heard the crash. He jumped up right away. We knew right away someone hit the pole. He said ‘I’m gonna go down and see how they are. You call 911,” said Babiasz.

Susan says 10 minutes later, police knocked on her door to tell her Ruscin was severely injured.

“He just went down to help. And now he’s in the hospital,” said Babiasz.

Police say the driver of the Hummer fled the scene.

Ruscin was rushed to the hospital with a broken sternum, broken pelvis, broken femur, and severe internal bleeding.

Susan says doctors didn’t think he would make it, but Susan says Ruscin is a fighter.

He is expected to recover in the hospital for several months and then need extensive therapy afterwards.

“If I could say anything to the person that was driving the Hummer, I’d ask why didn’t you stop and at least see how he was doing?” said Babiasz.

If anyone recognizes the red Hummer or knows the driver, they are asked to contact North Olmsted Police at 440-777-3535.