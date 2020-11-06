‘Good news-bad news kind of thing’: Al Roker reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer

(WJW) — Al Roker announced Friday on TODAY that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Roker, 66, will undergo surgery to have his prostate removed next week, TODAY reports.

Our friend and colleague @AlRoker reveals that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

Roker said he wanted to tell the public about his diagnosis to spread awareness about the type of cancer in men, particularly black men.

He learned of the diagnosis after a routine check-up in September.

He said it’s a “good news-bad news kind of thing.” The good news, he said, is that it was caught early. The bad news is that it is an aggressive type of cancer.

His surgery will take place at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

“We’ll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks, I’ll be back,” he said.

