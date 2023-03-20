(WJW) — In the new tradition of bringing favorite childhood shows and films back to life, Nickelodeon’s original “Good Burger” movie is getting a sequel and its beloved starts are returning.

The news became official Friday when Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” saying the new movie would start filming in May and should hit Paramount+ later this year.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0335 — Pictured: (l-r) Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell during the “Good Burger” sketch on September 23, 2015 — (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell during “Good Burger” Premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” said Thompson in a statement provided to Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!”

The movie, which was a box office hit in 1997 and grew out of a recurring “All That” sketch, starred the pair as employees Ed and Dexter.

The same writers, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, are also returning for the sequel and this time around Phil Traill is directing.

An exact release date has not been announced.