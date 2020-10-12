‘Gonna fight this’: The Wanted singer Tom Parker reveals terminal brain tumor diagnosis

(WJW) — Tom Parker, a singer with the British band, The Wanted, has revealed he has a terminal brain tumor.

Today reports that Parker, 32, and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, confirmed the news to OK! magazine. They told the publication they learned of the diagnosis six weeks ago. He has stage 4 glioblastoma.

Both Sen. John McCain and Beau Biden, the son Joe Biden, died from the illness.

In an Instagram post, the couple, who are expecting their second baby, said Parker is undergoing treatment.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” the post states. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Today reports that Parker was diagnosed after suffering a seizure in July and another about six weeks later.

