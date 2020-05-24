Gone but not forgotten: Local group hikes 60 miles to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Seven men from Northeast Ohio are taking part in a 34 hour walk to honor soldiers who’ve died serving our country.

“Everyone of us is representing someone who was killed in action,” said Tony Berlingeri.

They are walking from Steelyard Commons in downtown Cleveland along the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail to Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. It’s a 60 mile trek.

“For me personally, I’m walking for Sgt. Edward Bolen. He was in the Army, he was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 and I went to High School with him,” said former Marine Shawn Carrigan.

This 60-mile walk is known as “Ruck to Remember” and usually stretches from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that walk was canceled.

“They say a soldier dies two deaths, once on the battle grounds and once when he is forgotten, so we are trying to make sure they are not forgotten,” said Joe Knab.

Four of the soldiers these men are honoring are buried at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery and they will visit their grave sites Sunday night after finishing their journey.