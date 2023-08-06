BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) Golf is challenging enough, but playing the sport with disabilities that can make it even more challenging.

The golfers who played Sunday in the inaugural Ohio Adaptive Championship were not only up to the challenge, they welcomed it.

That tournament celebrates competitors with varying disabilities,” said Jacqueline Gerling with Cleveland Metroparks.

The two day tournament was held at Cleveland Metroparks Seneca Golf Course in Broadview Heights.

“Men and women from professionals to amateurs competed across a number of categories including physical impairment, vision impairment or intellectual impairment. The Championship will include top players in the field including the reigning U.S. Adaptive Open Women’s Champion Ryanne Jackson,” Gerling said.

