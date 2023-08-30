(WJW) – Professional golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.
The four-time PGA Tour winner announced the news Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning.
“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” wrote Woodland.
The statement went on to read, “I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”
According to the post, the surgery is scheduled for Sept. 18. Woodland is 39.