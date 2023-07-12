(Above video is a recent story about a place in Shaker Heights where you can golf year round)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Besides watching many legends of golf up close during this week’s tournament at Firestone Country Club, fans can also enjoy many family fun events.

Those invents are included with a ticket purchased for the tournament, said event organizers.

From July 12-16, golf legends will return to Firestone Country Club to compete in the PGA TOUR Champions tournament.

Some of the biggest names in golf will will be playing, including Ernie Els, Fred Couples, John Daly and other greats.

This year is the 70th anniversary of professional golf at Firestone Country Club, and with a new title sponsor from Northeast Ohio, the Kaulig Companies Championship is upgrading the fan experience with the Kaulig Infinity Zone, according to event officials.

Attendees can enjoy virtual golf, a longest drive contest, interactive activities for kids and families, plus concerts and food trucks.

Tournament organizers say there’s an all-new experience that “fans will love.”

There’s a 15,000 square foot “interactive space” that includes a stage for concerts that begin each night after that days’ tournament round.

Thursday, July 13 will feature Akron’s Big Pop as the headliner with Dave Rich and his Enablers opening.

The headliner for Friday, July 14 is The Bon Jovi Tribute Band WANTED and more bands from Northeast Ohio will play during the weekend.

You can also test your skills by hitting golf shots with virtual reality and get a feel for what the new Big Shots Golf facility near Firestone Country Club is like.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue will have a dog petting area with adoptable pets.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Pinball Patio features an interactive exhibit where fans will get to play on rock band-themed pinball machines

Event organizers say one of the most popular events is when tournament attendees can participate in a long drive contest on Firestone’s tournament driving range that is utilized by the pros. Both men and women long drive winners will receive prizes.

For more information on the tournament that starts Thursday, click here.