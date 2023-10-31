(WJW) – Actress Goldie Hawn described what she calls an intimate encounter with extraterrestrial beings when she was just 20 years old.

During the latest episode of the Apple Fitness+ audio workout “Time to Walk,” Hawn recounted her experience, which she said she has never shared before.

Hawn, now 77 years old, recounted how she was working as a dancer in Anaheim, California, during a time when UFO sightings were prevalent.

Hawn said she wished to be visited by extraterrestrials.

“I know you’re out there; I know we’re not alone, and I would like to meet you one day,” she recalled saying.

Hawn said that is when she heard a high-pitched sound in her ear, followed by the sighting of two or three triangular-shaped heads.

She said the beings had silver-colored bodies, a slash for a mouth, tiny noses and no ears.

During this encounter, Hawn experienced a moment of paralysis, where she found herself unable to move. She described it as feeling like she was trapped within a forcefield. Eventually, she broke free from this state and realized she had made contact with something extraordinary.

Initially dismissing the incident as a dream, Hawn’s perspective shifted when she came across books written by people describing similar encounters with UFOs and extraterrestrial contact.

She said those people also mentioned being paralyzed and hearing high-pitched sounds during their experiences.

Hawn said she discussed her experience with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois-Champaign. Through their conversation, Hawn underwent a sort of regression therapy, recalling vivid details of her encounter.

“They touched my face,” Hawn recalled. “They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God.”

“It was the most benevolent, loving feeling,” she continued as she became emotional. “This was powerful. It was filled with light.”