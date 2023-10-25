**Related Video Above: Meet this year’s Gerber Baby — winner of the Annual Photo Search Competition.**

(WJW) — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski is now a mother.

The 41-year-old shared the happy news with multiple news outlets Wednesday, explaining that she and her husband Todd Kapostasy, welcomed a child via surrogate after multiple years of infertility and miscarriages.

The little bundle of joy’s full name is Georgie Winter Lipinski Kapostasy.

“I dreamt about this for so long,” the retired ice skater told People. “A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I’m like, ‘Okay, take an hour nap,’ I’m almost too excited. I’m like, ‘She’s there. Just watch her a little longer.'”

Lipinski skated into America’s heart when she took the top podium spot at the Nagano Olympics in 1998. At the time, the women’s figure skater was just 15, beating out the favorite Michelle Kwan. She has since gone on to cover ice skating broadcasts with friend and fellow skater Johnny Weir, often wearing captivating outfits.

Lipinski and her husband also started a podcast this summer called “Unexpecting” to talk about the ups and downs of life with infertility, when people often feel so alone.

Suffering from endometriosis, Lipinski told People that going through her pregnancy journey taught her that sometimes life is not fair.

“For so long I thought, ‘Oh, you get a win, you get a loss, everything evens out,'” she said. “As a skater, I was able to train harder, force it. But when it came to infertility, there’s things you can’t change.”