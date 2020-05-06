GOJO makes expansion plans to keep up with Purell demand

NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) – GOJO is looking to expand its production capacity in Northeast Ohio.

The maker of Purell says in a press release it is in the process of finalizing an agreement to lease a warehouse near Navarre.

If the deal goes through, the Stark County warehouse will function as a storage and shipping facility.

Demand for Purell has skyrocketed since the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s been one of the many hard, if not impossible to find, products.

GOJO says its facilities in Northeast Ohio and France have been operating 24/7 since January.

“For a short time, supporting reopening of the economy and frontline workers means there will be less product availability other places, including on retail shelves and online. But the steps we are taking, including very significant capital investment, will dramatically expand our capacity,” said GOJO President and CEO, Carey Jaros.

You can check out GOJO’s job listings here.