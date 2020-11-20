GOJO, maker of Purell, leases space at I-X Center to house inventory

CLEVELAND (WJW)– GOJO, the Akron-based company behind Purell hand sanitizer, is breathing new life into the I-X Center in Cleveland.

The company announced Friday that GOJO signed a two-year lease to rent 700,000 square feet of space inside the I-X Center to house inventory.

Two months ago, the I-X Center announced the property would close by the end of the year after 35 years in operation.

Sales of hand sanitizer have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.

GOJO said its products have been produced and shipped 300 percent more than in 2019. The company also said it uses two million square feet of manufacturing space and has doubled the number of plants it has, including two new facilities in Maple Heights and Navarre.

“The dramatic steps we’ve taken to increase availability, including employing creative solutions like utilizing the I-X Center, are allowing us to serve frontline workers, schools, businesses, and to make PURELL hand sanitizer readily available again to consumers on the retail shelf and online,” said Carey Jaros, president of GOJO in a statement Friday.

