GOJO hiring at multiple Northeast Ohio locations to keep with demand for Purell

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for Purell.

Purell manufacturer, GOJO, is hiring to keep with that need.

GOJO is holding a virtual career fair Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to their website, they’re holding an event every Tuesday.

They are currently hiring at several Northeast Ohio locations, including Wooster, Navarre, and Cuyahoga Falls.

They say they continue to add positions.

You can check out their job listings here.

To set up an interview, send your contact information and resume to resumes@GOJO.com.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8