GOJO eliminates 3rd shift at Cuyahoga Falls facility

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 05: Purell hand sanitizer is used during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 05, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A GOJO spokesperson told FOX 8 Friday that the company has eliminated its 3rd shift at the Cuyahoga Falls manufacturing facility.

The company is not saying how many jobs are being eliminated.

“We no longer need to produce at the unprecedented levels required at the peak of the pandemic,” Ray Hancart, Strategic Communications Vice President with GOJO Industries said in a statement.

GOJO makes Purell and expanded new operations during the pandemic to keep with the demand.

The statement said the company didn’t anticipate having to make those changes at other GOJO facilities.

“We are helping impacted team members transition to other shifts or to their next opportunity outside GOJO,” Hancart said.

Hand sanitizer was one of those impossible-to-find products, like toilet paper, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

Here’s the full statement from the company:

We announced some scheduling adjustments today at our Cuyahoga Falls manufacturing facility that result in us moving from 3 shifts to 2 since we no longer need to produce at the unprecedented levels required at the peak of the pandemic. We are helping impacted team members transition to other shifts or to their next opportunity outside GOJO. Wedon’t anticipate having to take similar actions with GOJO team members at our other manufacturing and distribution facilities. Decisions that negatively impact any of our team members are always difficult to make and are only made after careful consideration. We appreciate the contributions of all team members and wish those leaving GOJO success moving forward. Ray Hancart, GOJO