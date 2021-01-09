‘Going to take it to them’: Browns looking for first Heinz Field win since 2003

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — After a roller coaster week in Berea, the Cleveland Browns finally catch a break and get a handful of players back just in time for their first playoff game in 18 years Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Safety Ronnie Harrison, Tight End Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the Covid-19 list Saturday and will play Sunday night. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson remain on COVID reserve and will not play versus the Steelers. The Browns are looking for their first win at Heinz Field since 2003.

”The way we have prepared and gotten ourselves mentally ready, whether it is through Zoom or just working through it ourselves preparing at home physically on our own, it is just how you how you treat yourself and how you prepare as a pro,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. “Nobody is going to sit here and tell you that we are counting ourselves out. These guys are hungry, and we are going to take it to them.”

The Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Joel Bitonio who both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Follow FOX 8 Sunday as we offer LIVE Browns game coverage from Pittsburgh.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: