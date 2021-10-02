Going pink: Local police departments show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and area law enforcement agencies are showing their support for the cause in various ways.

FOX 8 already showed you how the Rocky River Police Department is showing off pink badges this month (as seen in the video above), but Bay Village Police Department is also following suit.

“So if you notice something a little different, just know that we are supporting a good cause,” BVPD said in a Facebook post.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office on the other hand is supporting the Susan G. Komen Foundation with these long-sleeved shirts.

Akron Police Department is selling $10 patches and pins in order to raise money for breast cancer awareness this month. Find out more about the fundraiser below:

Silver Lake’s finest are also getting in on the pink patch project:

If you’re aware of any other local police departments that should be mentioned here, please reach out to tips@fox8.com.