GoFundMe set up for victims of fatal Newbury Township crash

NEWBURY, Ohio (WJW) — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the families of the five victims killed and two injured in the tragic Geauga County crash that took place Monday.

The van involved in the head-on crash on State Route 44 was carrying adults from SAW (Solutions at Work) Incorporated. According to their website, they assist adults with developmental disabilities with work, training and recreational opportunities.

“The five individuals who passed away were hard working employees who meant a great deal to our organization and the community,” SAW Inc. said on the GoFundMe page. “We would appreciate any support you are willing to offer to help these families through this extremely difficult time.”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe right here.