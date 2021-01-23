Godiva plans to close 128 chocolate stores across North America due to pandemic slump

(WJW) — In some not so sweet news, Godiva has opted to close its 128 stores across North America.
Citing the coronavirus pandemic and changing shopping habits, the Belgium chocolate company said it planned to shutter the locations by the close of their first quarter this year. However, brick and mortar spots would stay open in other countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
“We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision,” CEO Nurtac Afridi said in a statement. “… Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted.”
The company is far from the only one to close up stores across the continent through the past year, with many other businesses like Macy’s and Lord & Taylor also taking hits.
In Ohio, there are Godiva shops located in Strongsville, Columbus and Toledo. Chocolates will continue to be offered on the company’s website as well as in other stores.
It remains unclear at this time how many Godiva employees are going to be affected by the change.