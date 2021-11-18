‘God is great’: Mayfield speaks out after Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

**In the video, above, Baker Mayfield gets emotional talking about Julius Jones**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke out Thursday after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones.

Jones was 19 when he was convicted of killing Paul Howell in Edmond, Oklahoma in 1999 and sentenced to death. He’s maintained his innocence throughout, The case received nationwide attention, thanks in part to support from celebrities and athletes, like Mayfield.

On Thursday, the day of his scheduled execution, his death sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole.

Mayfield took to Twitter Thursday, thanking everyone for their prayers.

God is GREAT!!! Thank you to everybody that prayed and continued to pray! @JuliusOklahoma — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 18, 2021

The state’s Pardon and Parole Board recommended in a 3-1 vote on Nov. 1 that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison, with several members of the panel agreeing they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.