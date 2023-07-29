LOS ANGELES (WJW) — LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is not only out of the hospital following a health scare earlier this week, he was also seen for the first time in public out with his family Friday evening.

Bronny, along with his Akron-native parents and two younger siblings, were spotted at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. According to People, he appeared healthy after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice Monday.

During the meal, as well-wishers kept approaching their table, the elder LeBron was heard saying how “grateful” he was, according to People.

On Saturday, LeBron posted a video of Bronny playing the piano with the caption: “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! [Bronny] YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

Bronny, who is going into his freshmen year at University of Southern California, was reported stable and out of the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday and was sent home by Thursday. As the 18-year-old continues to recover, it is unclear when he’ll be back with his USC team.

The James family has asked for privacy during this time and it is not yet being made public what led to Bronny’s medical emergency.