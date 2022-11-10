(WJW) – It’s an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio‘s most popular Thanksgiving side dish.

The controversial conclusion was drawn from data collected by BetOhio.com, a company that specializes in sports betting in the Buckeye State. The company says they used Google Trends to find which Thanksgiving sides were searched the most between November 1, 2021, and November 30, 2021.

Here is what they found:

Stuffing: 24% interest

Macaroni & Cheese: 23% interest

Mashed Potatoes: 20% interest

Green bean casserole: 20% interest

Sweet potato casserole: 13% interest

Even within the Buckeye state though, cities appear to differ in their opinions. BetOhio.com found Cleveland favored stuffing, based on interest, but Cincinnati and Columbus had mac & cheese as their top side dish. And in Dayton and Toledo green bean casserole took the crown at the table.