Goats rescued after being dumped on railroad tracks in Mansfield

(Photo courtesy: Richland County Sheriff’s Office)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Three goats were rescued after they were dumped on railroad tracks in Mansfield Wednesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A person reported seeing a vehicle stop on the tracks near Sites Road and state Route 39, and push out the goats.

A couple spotted the animals and stopped to help. The man and woman gathered the goats into their vehicle so they wouldn’t be hit by a car.

(Photo courtesy: Richland County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s deputy took them to a farm while the animal cruelty case is investigated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said it located the owner, who was excited deputies helped retrieve his goats.

