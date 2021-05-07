Goats rescued after being dumped on railroad tracks in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Three goats were rescued after they were dumped on railroad tracks in Mansfield Wednesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A person reported seeing a vehicle stop on the tracks near Sites Road and state Route 39, and push out the goats.

A couple spotted the animals and stopped to help. The man and woman gathered the goats into their vehicle so they wouldn’t be hit by a car.

(Photo courtesy: Richland County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s deputy took them to a farm while the animal cruelty case is investigated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said it located the owner, who was excited deputies helped retrieve his goats.