MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The 2023 FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home is one step closer to completion.

The modern farmhouse-style 4 bedroom, 3 bath, $600,000 home is being built by Skoda Construction in Mayfield Village.

FOX 8’s Kristi Capel visited the house Tuesday for a special tradition. (Watch in the video above.)

FOX 8 partnered with St. Jude to sell 25,000 tickets for the Dream Home sold out in February.

You can take a tour of the home this summer for free.

The open house starts on Saturday, July 22nd, and runs through Sunday, August 20th.

The address is 595 Magnolia Ct., Mayfield Village.

Click here for hours.

Everyone who tours the home can register for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct.

The home giveaway takes place only on FOX 8 on August 23.