CLEVELAND (WJW) – Just as the Cleveland Guardians season ends, the Cleveland Cavaliers open up for their regular season.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickertsaff says the health and attitude of the team is good.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto against the Raptors.

The team’s home opener is Sunday against the Washinton Wizards.

The Cavs finished last season with a 44-38 record. The winning record doubled their win total from the 2020-21 season, which came in at 22-50.

The improvement was the 2nd-largest win increase by a Cavs team in franchise history, according to the team.

Cleveland finished as the No. 8 in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland also finished last season ranked 5 in the NBA in defensive rating.

Ticket and schedule information for the season can be found here.