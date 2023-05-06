**Video from the archives above: Solar halo explained.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Something in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans Saturday morning.

Some FOX 8 viewers may have thought they caught sight of a 360-degree rainbow. But there’s more to it than that.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Andre’ Bernier says this very common phenomenon is called a solar halo. Were you among the people who saw the glorious ring today?

  • Photo courtesy Holly Cowgar
  • Photo courtesy Michelle Puntenney

The effect can be seen when clouds filled with ice crystals are high enough in the sky to act like a prism with the sun or even the moon.

