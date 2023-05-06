**Video from the archives above: Solar halo explained.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Something in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans Saturday morning.

Some FOX 8 viewers may have thought they caught sight of a 360-degree rainbow. But there’s more to it than that.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Andre’ Bernier says this very common phenomenon is called a solar halo. Were you among the people who saw the glorious ring today?

Photo courtesy Holly Cowgar

Photo courtesy Michelle Puntenney

The effect can be seen when clouds filled with ice crystals are high enough in the sky to act like a prism with the sun or even the moon.

Find even more on the science behind weather on FOX 8 meterologist Scott Sabol’s World of Weather blog here.