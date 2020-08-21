Glenville’s ‘Mower Lady’ takes pride in mowing, maintaining her neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It started when an older neighbor in poor health could no longer maintain her property, so Bridget Daniel volunteered to mow her lawn.

As the years rolled by, Daniel did more and more yards on Greenlawn Avenue in Cleveland‘s Glenville neighborhood.

“And I know people all the time don’t have the resources to get lawn mowers, I’m willing to help anyone in the community. There’s always someone who needs you and you never know who you need, so I always wanted to give back,” the 58-year-old told FOX 8.

She said the foreclosure crisis in Cleveland took its toll on the neighborhood and many of the vacant properties became eyesores. She added cleaning them up to her list of things to do.

“I just didn’t like the look of it and that’s just the way I was raised by my parents. Wwe always cut our lawn, kept our property up to keep,” she said.

Neighbors began calling Bridget Daniel “The Mower Lady” and she felt she had a duty to make sure that Greenlawn Avenue lived up to its name.

“I would ask, ‘Do you want me to cut the grass’, and they would say, ‘Here’s some money. I said ‘No, and you’re lucky because you live on Greenlawn.’ So we took the idea of Greenlawn, the street, the name, it just all has to be cleaned up,” she said.

The brand new lawnmower that Daniel is currently using was provided by Cleveland-based Club Cadet, after the company heard about all the hard work that she’s been doing in the neighborhood. Over the years, she’s worn out all kind of lawn mowers and is grateful to have a top-of-the-line model.

“It’s the Cadillac of lawnmowers for me because I’ve been through them. I’ve had electric lawnmowers, I’ve had lawnmowers I’ve brought over. I’ve even had the reels, the push lawnmowers. I’ve cut grass with them, and people would say, ‘You really must love what you’re doing,” she said.

Daniel now mows 12 yards and several empty lots on Greenlawn every two weeks. What drives her is a deep sense of satisfaction in making her neighborhood clean and safe.

“That’s the way it should be, always. You should always maintain where you live,” she said.

Daniel encourages other residents, who are able, to pitch in and maintain their neighborhoods.

