Glenville, other CMSD schools won’t have any student athletes participating in national signing day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This Wednesday, as high school athletes across the country sign their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level, student athletes at Cleveland’s Glenville High School will not be among them due to COVID-19.

For more than two decades Glenville High School has sent some of the area’s best athletes to some of the country’s best colleges and universities.

But for most of the last year the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has conducted its classes entirely remote with its sports and extracurricular activities sidelined.

“This year has been pretty rough because we haven’t had the opportunity to do what we were sent here to do and that’s to engage with the kids, teach them the different core values of life and we just do it through sports and education,” said Glenville Head Football Coach Ted Ginn Sr.

Ginn sees the fact that the school, and other schools in the district will not have students signing to colleges on national signing day as a missed opportunity.

“Any time that you can first of all get kids graduating. you know what I’m saying, you know you win it, but when you can get them in college you dominate,” said Ginn.

“And then to see everyone else playing and we are not engaging with our kids you know that’s disappointing, you know, and it’s hard to make kids believe when they see everyone else around them and we are not participating, so you know that’s a problem for me,” he added.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon on Jan. 15th shared an update with parents saying that the district would remain fully remote until at least Feb. 26th.

The district will not even consider what it might do with its athletic programs until after it has the chance to begin phasing in its hybrid learning plan.

The gradual phase-in will not begin until after the district has the chance for all 7,000 of it’s employees to have both rounds of their vaccinations.

CMSD now expects the first of those doses to be available the week of Feb. 8.

“The safe and effective vaccination of our employees will take time both to provide the first dose vaccine to all 7,000 employees, and for the three-to-four-week incubation period before administering the second vaccine dose,” said Gordon in a Jan. 27 update.

That could extend the beginning of the school district’s hybrid plan into March.

The prolonged loss of athletics has Ginn worried about students who are now in their junior year.

“Now you are going to your juniors, right now you are going into their senior year this is the time to promote them, if you don’t have nothing to promote them with then we are behind the 8-ball. The fall season for a junior now right now is recruiting time for them and we don’t have nothing to show for them or either they went to another school,” said Ginn.

Ginn realizes most student athletes will not be offered college scholarships, but he also strongly believes that he can teach other values through sports.

“We are losing kids, we are losing kids in more ways than one not just going to other schools we are losing them in life, we are losing them because we have to engage with the kids,” said Ginn.

While many suburban and rural schools have returned to in-person or hybrid learning metropolitan schools, like CMSD and Akron with unique circumstances have remained fully remote while COVID-19 cases have been spiking during the winter months and following the year-end holidays.

Cleveland, which has carefully planned its planning in consultation with the city’s department of health, does not expect to begin allowing larger numbers of students inside their buildings right away.

“Everybody is going back to school, everybody is getting the vaccine, you know? Everybody has done the protocol to do whatever they want to do in their school but in Cleveland we hear the cries, the cries of the kids. We see the problem, we listen to their stories, we know that you know that we have to do something to get our kids back on track,” said Ginn.