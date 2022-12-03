**Related Video Above: Glenville football team hopes to make history at first state championship game.**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — It all came down to this. Seven high school football teams came out victorious this week at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, nabbing the state title in their respective divisions.

And among those vying for the titles were multiple Northeast Ohio hopefuls, including the Glenville High School Tarbloods who were looking to win their first ever state championship Saturday night.

And win, they did, taking down Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6 to become the Division IV champions.

“History was made tonight as Glenville is the FIRST CMSD school to win state!!” the Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a tweet.

“It means everything,” offensive lineman Braylon Smith told FOX 8 prior to the game.

Other local teams playing over the last three days included Akron’s Archbishop Hoban, who fell to Toledo’s Central Catholic Thursday in the Division II championship and Lakewood’s St. Edward who beat Springfield the second year in a row in the Division I championship Friday. On Saturday, Kirtland lost to Maria Stein Marion Local during the 10:30 a.m. Division VI matchup and Warren’s John F. Kennedy lost to New Bremen playing for the VII title.

All games were hard fought. Until next year!