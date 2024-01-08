EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirms one of its students died in a shooting over the weekend.

Te’Vion Cunningham, 17, was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. on Friday on Seabrooke Ave. in Euclid. He was a student at Glennville High School.

The I-Team first broke the story Saturday.

Sunday, the Glenville Tarblooders announced Cunningham’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Te’Vion Cunningham. They departed from this world yesterday due to gun violence.



Te’Vion was an exceptional individual who brought so much joy, love, and positivity into our lives. Their presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing them.



In this time of profound grief, let us come together to support one another. Our thoughts and prayers are with Te’vion’s family and friends who are experiencing unimaginable sorrow.”

CMSD also released a statement to FOX 8.

“We extend our deepest condolences on this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and we respect their privacy during this ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

No one has been arrested.

Euclid police are looking for information on this case. Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call (216)731-1234.