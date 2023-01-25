CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary Glenville football coach Ted Ginn Sr. was recognized for his achievements during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

With his son, Ted Ginn Jr., by his side on the stage, along with former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel and former Buckeyes star Cardale Jones, Ginn Sr. was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He’s been the head coach at Glenville since 1997. He most recently led the Tarblooders to the school’s first state title, which also happened to be the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s first OHSAA state title in football.

Ginn Sr. told FOX 8 he was honored to receive this award.

“I never would’ve imagined myself being in the company of all the people who went before me, but it’s all about what God wants, so I’m thankful for that,” he said.

The live show also honored Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, the Case Western Reserve University Women’s Soccer Team and more. Check out the full list here.

The ceremony was guest hosted by former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas, who is also among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2023.

During the event, Thomas spoke out about his chances.

“I feel like I did what I could during my time in the NFL and you never know how the voters are going to lean one way or the other or what they’re going to weigh more than something else,” he said. “But I feel pretty confident.”

The Class of 2023 will be announced on Feb. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.