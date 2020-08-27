GlenOak High School mourns recent grad killed in Akron tanker crash

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– GlenOak High School and the Plain Local Schools community is mourning the death of Jared Marcum.

The 18-year-old was killed in a tanker truck crash on Route 8 in Akron Tuesday morning.

Marcum recently graduated from GlenOak High School and was a freshman at the University of Akron.

“I had the privilege of coaching Jared in Little League baseball through Holly Hills. Jared was a member of the GlenOak High School Band, along with other activities, and was a wonderful young man and will be greatly missed,” said superintendent Brent May, in a statement on Thursday.

Grief counselors will be available in the district to students and staff on Friday. The University of Akron said support services will also be offered to members of the campus community.

A GoFundMe account to help Marcum’s family cover final expenses has raised more than $14,000.

