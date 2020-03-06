Giving back to kids in need: Local organization reaches out to Norton cheerleader with special gift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Wadsworth woman couldn’t have imagined how big her mission would become.

In 2006, when her friend’s daughter was receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Jan Householder got the idea to bring dolls to the hospital for patients there.

Volunteer sewers made dolls for patients there.

Now 14 years later, they’ve distributed more than 55,000 dolls to children around the world.

The group is currently raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital.

Medical staff there is caring for Norton cheerleader Emma Pfouts.

Emma has been hospitalized since October, when she went into cardiac arrest after suffering a severe asthma attack at homecoming.

The dolls are made by volunteers. They are then sponsored by members of the community and distributed to patients.

Whether you can cut and sew or donate supplies and donations, The Giving Doll is always looking for help.

See how you can get involved here.