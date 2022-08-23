(WJW) — Just weeks after University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died in an accident, his girlfriend announced she is pregnant with their baby.

Kelly Kay posted the announcement on Instagram holding a sign saying, “Coming soon, Baby Webb,” along with a picture of the little one in an ultrasound.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” the post says. “All you ever wanted was to be a father. I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Authorities say Webb, 22, fell down a steep trail and hit his head in mid-July. Bystanders reportedly tried to save him, but officials said they and responding paramedics were unsuccessful. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said his death appears to be accidental.

Webb had played with the Oregon Ducks since 2019.