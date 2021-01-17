Girl with special needs surprised with birthday parade in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends came together to help surprise a girl with special needs for her 12th birthday.

Onistee’s mother, Lexi, said they normally have a big celebration but had to put those plans on hold this year due to the pandemic. So instead, they organized a drive-by parade at their home.

She said her daughter contracted bacterial meningitis as a baby and now has permanent brain damage.

“Thankfully, Onistee has a lot of supporters within our family, friends and the community that look out for her and love her lots,” said Lexi.

Members of the Sandusky Police Department and the OHgo party bus were also in attendance.