** The video shows prior coverage **

(WDTN/WJW) — Girl Scout cookie season is only a few months away, but two changes by the organization are not going unnoticed.

Chapters of Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts and New York have already said that boxes will be sold for $6. The price increase is $1 more than last year.

The organization claims a rise in food production, labor, and transportation costs as the reasons behind the price hike.

According to “TODAY,” a representative from the organization told “TODAY” that the company has removed the beloved Raspberry Rally cookie from their lineup of cookies.

Some of the cookies may have an alternative name because of the differentiating bakers. The Girl Scouts of North East Ohio website lists the following cookies the organization offers:

Adventurefuls

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Do-si-dos

Trefoils

Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout S’mores

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scout cookie season normally begins in January. A date has yet to be announced by the organization.