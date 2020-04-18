Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming donating 8,000 boxes of cookies to 13 hospitals

BILLINGS, Mont. (Billings Gazette) — Kristi Osterlund of Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming and Ty Elkin of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation unloaded 800 boxes of Girl Scout cookies donated to health care workers Friday.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is donating 8,000 boxes of cookies to 13 hospitals in the two state through their “purchase to donate” program for “hometown heroes.”

Elkin said this donation will be for the walk-in clinics and the St. Vincent Frontier Cancer Center workers.

“They’re also the ones feeling it every day,” Elkin said.

Osterlund said although in-person sales are on hold for now, the council hopes that this year’s cookie sales and delivery of pre-ordered cookies can restart soon, and that cookies are available online. She assured customers who have pre-ordered cookies that they will receive their orders as soon as it is safe for the Girl Scouts to deliver them.