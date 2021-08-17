Girl Scouts introducing new ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie to 2022 lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB / WJW) – One could say the Girl Scouts’ newest cookie is an adventurous endeavor.

Bad puns aside, the organization says their new cookie, “Adventurefuls,” will be joining the lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new ‘Adventurefuls’ are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. They will be sold alongside classics like Thin Mints and Samoas next year.

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021

If you want to be notified when they become available, click here.

Girl Scout Cookie season is nationally recognized between January and April. The full cookie lineup for the 2022 season can be found here.

The Girl Scouts also introduced new Cookie Business badges this year, which are among 28 new badges focused primarily on entrepreneurship, math, and digital leadership.