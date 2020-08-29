Girl, 5, in bed in Columbus home critically wounded by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 5-year-old girl lying in bed in a Columbus home was struck in the back and critically wounded by early morning gunfire, police said.

Columbus police said an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the residence on the city’s south side shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

5-YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT:



8/29/20@4:13am-5yo victim was laying in bed at 1813 S. 5th St. when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into the home.



The little girl was struck once in the back.



A round also struck a neighbor’s home.



CPD:614-645-4141 bmccotter@columbuspolice.org https://t.co/WEn7I1JCbp pic.twitter.com/Z6ppumLKWs — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 29, 2020

The victim was struck once in the back and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was upgraded to stable condition and will recover from her injuries.

A round also struck a neighbor’s house across the street. No witnesses were reported.

Police opened a felonious assault case and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

