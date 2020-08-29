Girl, 5, in bed in Columbus home critically wounded by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 5-year-old girl lying in bed in a Columbus home was struck in the back and critically wounded by early morning gunfire, police said.
Columbus police said an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the residence on the city’s south side shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.
The victim was struck once in the back and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was upgraded to stable condition and will recover from her injuries.
A round also struck a neighbor’s house across the street. No witnesses were reported.
Police opened a felonious assault case and asked anyone with information to call investigators.
