AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old Akron girl whose body was found in an alley Monday afternoon along South Arlington Street.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Monday to Minordy Place, an alley behind a home in the 400 block of South Arlington Street, after a citizen reported finding the body.

“There were no apparent signs of trauma,” reads a Monday news release.

The girl is 13-year-old Melanie Elkins of Akron, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Tuesday.

An autopsy has been completed — showing “no significant trauma” — but the results are pending further testing, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the discovery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website