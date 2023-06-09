GLYNN COUNTY, Illinois (WJW) – Ten-year-old Aurora Waanounou is being recognized for her bravery during a medical emergency involving her grandfather in Glynn County, Illinois.

According to police, Aurora witnessed her grandfather fall into the pool and become unresponsive on June 2.

Despite the water being over her head, Aurora jumped in and pushed her grandfather to the edge of the pool where she and her grandmother were able to flip him over and keep his head above water.

Aurora then called 911 and ultimately saved her grandfather’s life, police say.

Her heroic actions were recognized by the police department.

She was awarded the Citizen’s Valor Award by Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson, III of the Glynn County Police Department.

Her grandfather has since been released from the hospital and was present during the award ceremony.