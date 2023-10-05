Warning: Gross!

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minnesota (WJW) – A woman was stopped by U.S. Customs for bringing giraffe feces to the Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport last week.

It happened on Sept. 29 as the passenger was coming back from Kenya.

During an inspection, the woman told agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that she had giraffe feces in a small box she was carrying.

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The woman told them she got the droppings from Kenya and planned to make a necklace out of them when she returned home.

U.S. Customs took the box and destroyed it.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues,” said CBP Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke.

According to the CBP, passengers need a Veterinary Services Permit to bring ruminant animal feces into the United States.

The woman told officials that, in the past, she used moose feces to make jewelry at her home in Iowa.