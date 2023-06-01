CLEVELAND (WJW) – A free evening concert series is beginning this month in Cleveland, giving the community a great way to enjoy summer nights and local music.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Axon Creative Agency are presenting free concerts, called Gigs on the Green, all summer long in different areas around the city.

Gigs on the Green will be held every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs to enjoy the music comfortably.

The concerts begin at Public Square throughout the month of June. They then head to Worthington Yard Courtyard and Superior Hill Park in July, Voinovich Bicentennial Park at North Coast Harbor in August and Fort Huntington Park in September.

Full concert list:

June – Public Square

July – Worthington Yards Courtyard; 800 W St Clair Ave & Superior Hill Park; 1007 W Superior Ave

August – Voinovich Bicentennial Park at North Coast Harbor; 800 E 9th Street Pier

September – Fort Huntington Park; Corner of W Lakeside Ave and W 3rd St

Sept 6: Bethany Joy – Duo 5:30-8:30

Sept 13: Shawn Brewster & Tyler Ray (5:30-8:30)

Sept 20: Colin Dussault Trio (5:30-8:30)

Sept 27: Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band (5:30-8:30)

To learn more about DCA’s events and Gigs in the Garden, click here.